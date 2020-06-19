2 killed in collision involving motorcycle

SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a crash on Route 438 in the Seneca Nation of Indians territory.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Thursday, around 1:40 p.m.

Both the motorcycle driver and their passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it.

