ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two schools in the Lake Shore Central School District entered a shelter-in-place procedure Friday morning — Lake Shore High School and Wm. G. Houston Middle School.

A message from School Superintendent Dan Pacos says this was “due to a social media message that students brought to our attention.”

The Evans Police Department is investigating the threat to see whether or not it is credible. Currently, they don’t believe the threat originated in the local area, but they are looking into this.

Elementary schools in the district are operating normally.

“I want to assure you that our students and staff are safe, and that we will continue to do everything to maintain the safety and security of everyone at Lake Shore,” Pacos said.