BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dax, a 2-month-old puppy who came to the SPCA Serving Erie County from North Carolina, is up for adoption and joined us on this SPCA Monday.
Mindy Ussrey from the SPCA described Dax as a playful puppy with plenty of energy who also loves attention. Since Dax is such a young dog, puppy and manner classes are recommended, but Ussrey said he is currently learning to walk on a leash and is very smart.
If you’re interested in making Dax a part of your family, click or tap here.
