2 more Erie County inmates released due to coronavirus concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more people who were serving time behind bars in Erie County have been released early.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a total of 24 inmates who had 45 days or less left on their sentences have been released in order to reduce the density in local jails.

The amount of incarcerated people in these spaces has been a concern due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand that COVID-19 has the potential to spread rapidly through a jail. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the release of these individuals to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “As Governor Cuomo moves forward with the re-opening phases in New York State and no COVID-19 outbreaks are reported in our local jails, I will no longer be proactively seeking cases to review. I believe the motions that my office has consented to thus far have significantly reduced the number of people in our jails.”

As the result of a hearing on May 29, the two inmates were released early. The District Attorney’s office says all who have been released were convicted of low-level, non-violent offenses.

As of June 1, the District Attorney’s office has reviewed 128 bail motions, and has consented to the release of 34 pre-trial defendants. 28 other pre-trial defendants had their bail modified.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.