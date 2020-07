ZOAR VALLEY (WIVB) — Two people had to be rescued from the Zoar Valley gorge this past Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the two around 6 p.m. They say the people got to the trail’s end, but when they tried to turn back, it was too steep and not safe.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team had to perform a rope rescue. No one was injured.

