BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two top prize-winning TAKE 5 tickets were recently sold in western New York.

One of the tickets came from the Clinton Mini Mart at 1880 Clinton St. in Buffalo. The other was sold at the Speedway store at 6640 Clinton St. in Elma.

Both tickets are worth $12,924.

A third top prize-winning ticket, worth just $38 more than the other two, was sold in New York City.

Sunday night’s winning numbers were 4-14-18-19-21. Drawings take place every night at 11:21 p.m.