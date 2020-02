BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I’ll never forget Fantasy Island,” reads the special edition t-shirt from 26 Shirts.

They’re available exclusively online through March 1.

“A Western New York institution closed its doors this week. We’re paying tribute the only way we know how.,” 26 Shirts says on its website.

The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy will receive 8% of every sale made.