BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three elderly people were saved from a partially submerged car in the Town of Concord by an off-duty Buffalo Police detective on Tuesday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, detective AJ Ortiz, who is also second-in-command of the Buffalo Police Under Water Recovery Team, came upon the sinking car in the vicinity of the Kissing Bridge Ski Resort.
He was able to save the three people from the car. It is unknown if there were any injuries.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.