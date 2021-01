(WIVB) — Three local restaurants can start serving drinks again. This comes after their liquor licenses were suspended.

Judge Paul Wojtaszek has ruled that Santora’s, Papi Grande’s and Prescott’s Provisions can temporarily have their liquor licenses back.

A final decision will come during a formal hearing with the State Liquor Authority (SLA), but the date of that hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

News 4 has reached out to the SLA for more information.