BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Found on a construction site, the SPCA Serving Erie County brought in Dozer, a three-month-old kitten who’s been with them for most of his life.

The SPCA’s Sarah McEvoy says Dozer was a “bottle baby” whose mother wasn’t around when he was found. He’s believed to have been about a week old at the time.

“Your typical kitten,” as McEvoy put it, Dozer’s got a lot of energy and just wants to play. He’s lived with other cats and dogs in a foster home, so there aren’t any concerns as to whether he’d get along with other pets.

For information on how he can be your new friend, watch the video above and click or tap here.