BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people have died in Erie County as a result of the winter storm pummeling portions of Western New York with lake-effect snow in recent days, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

A 64-year-old man died while shoveling snow and a 41-year-old man was killed in a Cheektowaga hit-and-run on Monday, Poloncarz said. Police are still searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Additionally, a 57-year-old woman was found deceased next to her snowblower on Tuesday.

“We attribute all these to the storm, so unfortunately, we have had deaths associated with the storm,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz added that there are no confirmed deaths due to the storm Wednesday.