BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, the SPCA Serving Erie County shared that they were performing an emergency rescue of 31 dogs and three newborn puppies.

It’s not clear where the animals were taken from, but the SPCA says conditions there were “deplorable.” A few of the dogs may be pregnant, they say.

“They are urine-soaked and some are so matted they can barely walk or see,” the SPCA wrote.

In the post, the SPCA asked for donations, especially with this rescue operation being as significant as it is. If you’d like to make a donation, click or tap here.

(Photo: SPCA Serving Erie County)