39% of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health says that 39% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 25% have completed both doses.

The ECDOH reports it administered 52,087 first doses and 37,310 second doses at county-run points of distribution through Thursday.

“Erie County has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new COVID-19 cases, and we suspect that more easily transmitted variants of concern are driving much of this surge in cases,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “Without the protective benefits of COVID-19 among so many in our community, that number could have been even higher. Masks, social distancing, staying home when ill, and getting a diagnostic test if you have symptoms or an exposure are the day-to-day tools we have to turn this tide of new cases.”

Health officials say they intend to provide weekly updates with this information.