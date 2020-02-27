4 Warn Weather Team Coverage: From the Southtowns to the Thruway

(WIVB)–We’re continuing our team coverage of the weather pounding Western New York with piercing winds and drifting snow.

A blizzard warning continues for parts of Western New York until tomorrow afternoon, and for the rest of us, a lesser advisory.

Drivers in Wyoming County are being asked to stay off the roads this afternoon.

The sheriff is asking people to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.

News 4’s George Richert joined us live from Springville, while Erica Brecher showed us the conditions along the Thruway.