49 Erie County youth sports teams have been placed on pause due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the start of February, 49 youth sports teams in Erie County have been forced to go on 10-day pauses.

These pauses are due to cases of COVID-19 among coaches or players.

According to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, roughly half of these teams have been youth hockey teams. Conditions like dry air and close contact have contributed to this, Dr. Burstein says.

When comparing the winter months to other parts of the year, Dr. Burstein says there has been an increase in school-related cases of COVID-19.