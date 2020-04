FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the people entering area hospitals are very sick.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the hospitalization of patients continues to grow.

Hospitalization chart, number of admissions grow. The people entering the hospital are very sick. pic.twitter.com/ereSD5Qoqz — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 7, 2020

With that growing number, approximately 50% of all patients are in the ICU.

Health officials report on average, 90% of patients in the ICU require an airway assist of some type.