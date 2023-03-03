MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight homes were evacuated as a result of a National Fuel gas line rupture in the Town of Marilla, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says.

According to Poloncarz, the county’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the situation.

While repairs are happening, Clinton Street will be closed between Two Rod Road and Four Rod Road.

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.