ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around nine Alden residences were evacuated from their homes Tuesday afternoon near Countyline Road because of a leaking propane tank.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said several roads were closed while crews worked to fix the residential leak. The issue was contained just before 2:30 p.m.
The following roads were closed as of 2 p.m.:
- Sullivan at Henske
- Seven Day at Harlow
- Sullivan at Broadway
- Rte 20 at Broadway
- County Line at Henske
- 7 Day at Harlow
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.