BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through Labor Day, the SPCA Serving Erie County is offering half-off prices for animals older than one year.

Scooter, who joined us Monday afternoon, has seen plenty of years, but he still has a lot of love to give. This 10-year-old Chihuahua is looking for a new home after the passing of his owner.

Learn more about adopting this little guy in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.