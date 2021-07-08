Akron teen with chronic illness gives back to Oishei Children’s Hospital, named Erie County Legislature’s ‘Citizen of the Month’

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Akron High School senior Annie Leeds lives with a chronic condition that leaves her in the hospital for lengthy treatments. But, that hasn’t kept her from giving back to the hospital that’s helped her.

Leeds has Mitochondrial Disease, a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to produce sufficient energy to function properly, and she receives extended treatments at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The 17-year-old created the “Annie Leeds Adventure Fund” so chronically ill children can enjoy activities outside of the hospital. Leeds has raised over $15,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital through the sale of her homemade bracelets.

She’s a member of the Akron High School track team and an active participant in the Market on Main Street Initiative where she sells her bracelets.

Leeds was honored by the Erie County Legislature as “Citizen of the Month” for March.

Legislator Chris Greene thanked the Akron senior and commended her courage.

“I want to thank Annie for her contributions to our community. The courage this young woman demonstrates in the face of so many challenges each day is truly inspirational and I am honored I had the chance to meet such an outstanding individual. I wish Annie the best of health and success in all of her future endeavors,” Legislator Greene said.