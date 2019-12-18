Akron Elementary School student continuing her toy drive for children at Oishei Children’s Hospital

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Peyton Cerasani, an Akron Elementary School student and former Oishei Children’s Hospital patient, organized Peyton’s Toy Drive.

When she was 17 months old, Peyton underwent brain surgery to remove a colloid cyst. She spent several days in the ICU.

During that time, Peyton realized other children in the ICU weren’t as fortunate. She wanted to do something to help comfort the other children.

Peyton and her parents, Nate and Ginny Cerasani, decided to bring some toys when they visited for Peyton’s follow up appointments.

There were more than 200 toys donated in the first year. Last year, Peyton’s Toy Drive collected more than 2,000 toys to donate to patients in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.









A spokesperson for Akron Central Schools says approximately 250 items were donated Wednesday to the Fifth Annual Peyton’s Toy Drive by students and staff at Akron Elementary School.

The family will drop off the toys at Oishei tomorrow.