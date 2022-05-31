AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Akron Schools are working with the Akron Police Department to investigate an alleged threat of violence made by a middle school student toward the school, according to the district’s website.

“We intend to dismiss school at the normal time today and will continue to have additional police presence as a precautionary measure,” the school announced. “Parents who wish to pick their children up may do so, but will not be allowed to enter the building.”

The district thanked its families for their cooperation and said it intends to pursue the matter fully, using all available resources, including law enforcement, the judicial system and the student discipline system. The district also announced it will pursue legal action against anyone making threats against the schools, regardless of intent.

“The District takes all threats seriously and we encourage all members of the school community to report them to us immediately,” the district said.