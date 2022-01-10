Boil Water Notice issued for Akron could last 3 days

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday for Akron after the village’s water system lost pressure due to an apparent water main leak.

Residents are advised to boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes or brushing teeth. The Department of Health says it is likely the advisory could last up to three days.

To ensure tap water is safe, the DOH recommends the following steps:

Bring water to a rolling boil Boil it for at least one minute Let the water cool before use

The water department says it is still searching for the leak and has called New York Rural Water for assistance.

“When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water,” the Department of Heath said.

If harmful microbes enter your water and you consume it, it could result in diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms, according to the DOH, which could be especially harmful to infants, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems. Seek medical advice if these symptoms persist.

Residents with questions can contact the Akron Public Water System at (716) 481-9847 or the Erie County Department of Heath at (716) 961-6800.