Fire at Braun’s Concert Cove in Akron causes estimated $400,000 in damage

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at Braun’s Concert Cove in Akron left $400,000 in estimated damages in its path Saturday night.

Newstead Fire responded to the blaze around 9:06 p.m. on Saturday after multiple callers reported smoke coming from the concert venue. Crews arrived on the scene to smoke and flames coming from the Main Road building.

The fire was out within 30 minutes and left an estimated $200,000 of damage to Braun’s contents and another $200,000 of damage to the building structure. The Erie County Sheriff’s Investigator is looking into the incident.

No one was injured.

Clarence Fire Department, Clarence Center FD and Akron FD helped put out the fire.