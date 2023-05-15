AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a small plane crash at Akron Airport on Monday afternoon, authorities told News 4.
The male pilot was transported to ECMC with injuries in his lower extremities. Authorities said it was a single engine, single occupancy plane and the pilot was the only person on board.
The FAA will investigate the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- One injured in small plane crash in Akron
- “There’s no blueprint to healing with this massacre”: Local nonprofit continues helping East Side one year after mass shooting
- Small business grants for communities on Buffalo’s East Side
- Music Monday: KarmaQueen
- Lockport IDA sues Yahoo! in property deed dispute
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.