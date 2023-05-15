AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a small plane crash at Akron Airport on Monday afternoon, authorities told News 4.

The male pilot was transported to ECMC with injuries in his lower extremities. Authorities said it was a single engine, single occupancy plane and the pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.