Perry’s looking to fill more than 25 positions

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Perry’s Ice Cream is looking to fill more than 25 new positions during a virtual career fair and open interviewing event happening this Tuesday.

The jobs are in production and operations, distribution, warehousing, transportation, maintenance and quality assurance.

Perry’s says the positions are “in support of a new scheduling project geared towards creating greater flexibility and work-life balance for team members.” They include a variety of shifts with eight and 12-hour schedules.

Starting hourly wages range from $14.47 to $27.05, and benefits are offered.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply ahead of time here, and pre-register by August 31.

The event itself will take place on September 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

All candidates who speak to a hiring manager or Perry’s representative during the career fair will be entered to win a Perry’s coupon prize pack.

