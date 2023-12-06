AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nationally recognized name in door manufacturing based in Western New York is getting a $4 million expansion.

Whiting Door, a family-owned company, has been in business since 1953, expanding across the country in the decades that followed. They create roll-up doors, swing doors and laminated panel designs.

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight referred to the company as “one of the top performers of Western New York’s manufacturing economy.” According to the state, the newly announced multi-million-dollar plans for the Akron manufacturer will result in 25 new jobs.

“Whiting was recently engaged to manufacture lightweight doors that supports a large contract to produce up to 150,000 zero-emission and low-emission internal combustion engine delivery vehicles over the next 10 years,” ESD wrote.

ESD says the expansion project will be complete by 2025. They’re providing up to $500,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for the job creation commitments.

Also, on Tuesday, ESD says the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees will review an application for a $595,000 funding award through its Western New York Power Proceeds Fund.

“It is exciting to move toward production after a seven-year design, development and bid process,” Whiting Door Manufacturing vice president Ben Whiting said. “Our engineering and production teams were instrumental in bringing this from concept to reality. We evaluated several options to support the project from different geographies, but ESD helped close the gap, allowing us to build at home.”