Wish granters bring Scotland to local girl

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Make-A-Wish Western New York has had to postpone several travel wishes due to COVID-19.

Madisyn Ross is supposed to be in Scotland right now. Since she can’t be there wish granters brought a piece of Scotland to her.

She stepped outside of her Akron home to the sound of bagpipes this past weekend. “I was shocked,” said Ross.

The community surprised her with a day full of music after being told her make a wish trip was postponed.

“I wish the virus would go away,” she said.

Maddie hoped to see the sights and visit her sister who had been studying abroad.

“To learn the history of my past,” she said.

Maddie was born with a complicated heart condition, and she’s been fighting her entire life.

So to experience a moment like was very special to her and her family.

“The best moment was when it clicked in and she started dancing,” said her mother, Debbie Ross.

“It was such a distraction from what was going on in everyday life,” her mother went on to say. “When you’re kids are happy and joyous, there’s nothing better.”

“It really makes a huge difference to let the wish kids know we’re thinking about them,” said Cheryl Unger, Make-A-Wish WNY, Director of Program Services.

Maddie understands the delay and wants to stay healthy. So she’s happy to be home spending time with who matters most. “My parents my sister and someone who supports me in my life,” she said.

