Woman found dead after crews respond to fire in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, a woman was found dead after crews responded to the scene of a fire on Buell St. in Akron.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a number of fire companies made their way to the building, which contained two occupied apartments.

When they got there, fire could be seen from the front of the building. Within an hour, fire crews were able to bring it under control, but one person was found dead.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, but officials say she was a resident of the front apartment. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Two other people were displaced by the fire, and they’re currently receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The building, which required extensive overhaul, suffered $230,000 in damage, $160,000 of which was done to the structure itself.

(Video shared by Lenny Woltz)