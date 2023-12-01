ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alden Central was one of seven school districts across New York State targeted by a false threat via email on Friday.
Alden was the only affected school located in Erie County, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4.
The district, which has a school resource officer, followed the standard protocol of sheltering in place. The Sheriff’s office says there was no validity to the threats.
