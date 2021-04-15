Alden man becomes latest winner of Tops’ $10,000 food and fuel prize

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — After receiving a winning ticket worth $10,000 in food and fuel, one Tops customer thought he may have been the victim of an April Fools Day prank.

On April 1, Alden resident Ronald B. became the seventh winner of Tops’ Monopoly Rip It and Win It game.

“I immediately told my family and they couldn’t believe it. I’ve played regularly for years, but I was in disbelief when I saw I had won. The associate at Tops kept smiling and saying ‘Do you realize what you have here?’ and of course, I did, but I was in total shock. The best part of it was I had actually checked out at the U-scan that day and had left forgetting to grab my tickets so I went back in. Guess it was a good thing I did!” Ronald

There could be up to 50 grand prize winners as the 12th season of the game continues through May 29. Other prizes include gift cards, free in-store products and GasPoints vouchers.