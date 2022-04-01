ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s been missing for more than a week.
Brandon Forsyth, 30, was last seen in the Town of Alden on March 24. It’s not clear what he was wearing at the time.
Brandon is 5’10” and has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL# 22-021917.”
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.