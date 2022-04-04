ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was missing for more than a week has been found dead.
Brandon Forsyth, 30, was last seen in Alden on March 24. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says his body was located after they received an anonymous call about his whereabouts.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating Forsyth’s death.
