Almost $17K second prize-winning LOTTO ticket sold at Springville Tops

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a LOTTO ticket from the South Cascade Drive Tops in Springville, almost $17,000 could be yours.
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket for January 1, 2022; New York LOTTO was sold at the South Cascade Drive store. The ticket is worth $16,941.
The winning numbers for January 1 New York LOTTO drawing were 3-20-23-36-45- 7 and Bonus Number 9.
People trying their luck at the LOTTO jackpot need to match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.
