Almost $17K second prize-winning LOTTO ticket sold at Springville Tops

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a LOTTO ticket from the South Cascade Drive Tops in Springville, almost $17,000 could be yours.

The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket for January 1, 2022; New York LOTTO was sold at the South Cascade Drive store. The ticket is worth $16,941.

The winning numbers for January 1 New York LOTTO drawing were 3-20-23-36-45- 7 and Bonus Number 9.

People trying their luck at the LOTTO jackpot need to match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

For the latest lottery numbers, click here.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now