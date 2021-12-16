Amherst, Cleveland Hill seniors nominated to be US Presidential Scholars

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two high school seniors in the Amherst and Cleveland Hill school districts have been nominated to be 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Amherst Central High School’s Nishaant Jacobus and Cleveland Hill High School’s Lindsey Lukasiewicz are among 25 New York students nominated for the program. Jacobus was chosen as a General Component nominee, while Lukasiewicz is a Career and Technical Education nominee.

“Lindsey Lukasiewicz has shown herself to be an outstanding, well-rounded, and dedicated student,” Assemblymember Monica Wallace says. “Her mentorship of freshman students and participation in the Animal Science Program at BOCES show her compassion and her devotion to helping others in her community.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon spoke highly of Jacobus.

“Nishaant is a truly impressive individual with superb academic credentials and a particular interest and aptitude in the fields of math and science,” she says. “Moreover, he has shown himself to be a leader and role model in both his school and community.”

State legislators nominate students based on academics, artistic excellence, essays and community service, among other factors.

Next month, the United States Department of Education will issue invitations to these nominees, so that they may apply for the program. Semi-finalists will be notified in mid-April and those chosen to be Presidential Scholars will find out in May.

The students who are chosen for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program will receive a medallion. Learn more about the program here.