10-year-old bicyclist struck near Millersport Highway

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A child on a bicycle was struck in the area of Millersport Highway Wednesday morning.

The 10-year-old bicyclist was struck shortly after 9 a.m.

Amherst police say the vehicle that struck him was a 2016 Hyundai.

It’s not clear if the driver, who was only identified as a female, was injured, but the child was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by ambulance after suffering a head injury.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (716) 689-1311.