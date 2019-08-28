10-year-old child on bike in stable but serious condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A child on a bicycle was struck in the area of Millersport Highway and Hartford Road Wednesday morning.

The 10-year-old bicyclist was struck shortly after 9 a.m.

Amherst police say, the child sustained a head injury and is in serious but stable condition. The vehicle that hit him was a 2016 Hyundai heading northbound on Millersport Highway.

It’s not clear if the driver, who was only identified as a female, was injured.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (716) 689-1311.