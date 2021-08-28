17-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Amherst last week dies from injuries

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst tell News 4 a 17-year-old Williamsville girl is dead from injuries she suffered after being hit by a car while riding her bike last week.

According to police, on August 16, a 2021 Kia hit Gurjot Kaur near 924 Maple Rd.

Officials say a 65-year-old North Tonawanda man was driving the Kia that hit Kaur, who suffered a head injury from the incident.

Twin City Ambulance took Kaur to ECMC, and on August 25, she died.

Amherst police say the incident is currently under investigation and have not filed any charges at this time.