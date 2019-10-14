17-year-old hit by car on Niagara Falls Blvd.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a 17-year-old was hit by a car while crossing Niagara Falls Blvd. near Vinson Ave.

The incident occurred Sunday night, just after 7 p.m.

A 23-year-old Tonawanda woman was headed north when she struck him.

The teen suffered serious injuries to his neck and head, and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash, which is under investigation.

This past summer, the New York State Department of Transportation studied a more-than-six-mile stretch of the road after several people were killed while trying to cross it.

Pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, and enhanced curb ramps are some of the planned changes to be made to Niagara Falls Blvd., in order to better protect the people crossing it.