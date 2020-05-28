2 firefighters, 1 occupant hospitalized after fire breaks out in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire companies responded to a home on Emerson Dr. in Amherst Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control in about half an hour.

Altogether, the damage, including $1,500 in damage to a neighbor’s garage, added up to roughly $145,000.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one of the residents was also hospitalized for treatment.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.