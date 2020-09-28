2 more cases of COVID-19 found in Amherst CSD

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Amherst Central School District.

Superintendent Anthony Panella shared an update with families in the school district on Monday. He says the two people who tested positive were last on the Amherst Central High School campus on September 17.

They pose no risk to the community since they weren’t in school during a contagious period, Panella says. He also noted that contact tracing won’t be necessary.

It’s not clear if the two new cases were found in students, faculty or other staff.

Earlier this month, two other cases were found in the school district.

