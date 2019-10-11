2 taken to ECMC after car crashes into tree in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were taken to ECMC after a car crashed into both a light pole and a tree early Friday morning.

Amherst police say the crash happened on Windermere Blvd. just before 12:30 a.m.

When emergency responders got to the scene, they rendered aid to the driver and the passenger. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver, 25-year-old Travante Johnson, was given two traffic summons for imprudent speed and not wearing a seat belt, police say.

The passenger, 21-year-old Danay Hardy, was accused of possessing marijuana and given a ticket.