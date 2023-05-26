AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-990 northbound on Friday afternoon, Amherst police said.
Police say they responded to the accident around 2:50 p.m. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have dash camera footage should call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.
Latest Posts
- How SCOTUS decision that dealt setback to Clean Water Act could impact WNY, Great Lakes
- Totally Buffalo Festival to showcase local artisans
- 20-year-old killed in motorcycle accident in Amherst
- Pennsylvania man charged over Grand Island girl’s disappearance
- Main Street at North Forest in Amherst re-opens after police presence
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.