AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-990 northbound on Friday afternoon, Amherst police said.

Police say they responded to the accident around 2:50 p.m. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have dash camera footage should call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.