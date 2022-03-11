BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s U.S. Senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have announced $22 million in funding for a variety of projects across western New York.

The money comes from a recently-revealed bipartisan omnibus spending package.

“From Dunkirk Harbor to Lockport Memorial Hospital, these projects will address some of the most critical infrastructure, public health, and community needs across western New York,” Schumer said. “This funding means jobs, new community centers, flood prevention, bridging the digital divide, cutting edge research, and so much more. I am proud to have secured this significant investment of over $22 million and I will always fight to ensure western New York gets the federal support it needs.”

Here are the projects and how much money is going toward them:

Over $7 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge and study-design breakwater improvements including: $1,150,000 for the Barcelona Harbor. $5,930,000 for the Dunkirk Harbor. $1,000,000 for the Cattaraugus Creek Harbor.

$515,685 for the Royalton-Hartland School District to construct an outdoor learning lab.

$1,000,000 for the University at Buffalo to upgrade UB’s Center for Computational Research.

$500,000 to the Town of Amherst for capital improvements to the Emergency Operations Center.

$2,000,000 going to the Village of Mayville to replace a contaminated wells.

$3,877,500 to deploy a wireless broadband network across Niagara and Orleans counties.

$2,000,000 for the Lockport Memorial Hospital campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital to purchase new equipment.

$2,000,000 to the Town of Cherry Creek to upgrade the Water Pollution Control Facility.

$3,500,000 for the Village of Portville to make critical upgrades to its water and sewer treatment facility.

$89,000 to the Town of North Collins to finish the construction of its community center.