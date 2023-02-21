AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are dead as the result of a late-night crash on Millersport Highway.
Amherst police say the one-vehicle crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. near John James Audubon Parkway.
The car, identified as a 2018 Dodge sedan, was being driven by an 18-year-old woman. Police say it left the roadway before overturning.
The driver and a 17-year-old male passenger were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries. The three others in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified those who died as two men, ages 18 and 20, and a 19-year-old woman.
No names related to this crash have been released.
Anyone with information that could help officials in their investigation of this crash can call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.