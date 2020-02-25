$3 million renovations at East Amherst Tops revealed

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning in East Amherst, Tops cut the ribbon at the site of their $3 million renovation project.

The store, located at 9660 Transit Rd., underwent significant changes, and was the eighth market in the chain to undergo major restorations over the past year.

It’s all part of Tops’ $40 million capital improvement plan. Changes at the East Amherst location include new paint, decorative awnings, a stone facade, energy efficient equipment like LED lighting, digital menu screens and new interior decor.

“There is convenience, value and variety in every aisle,” Store Manager Michelle Marcilliot said.

As the 65,000 square-foot store reopened, Tops offered special deals, giveaways, samples and gifts for shoppers.

The store will be open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight.