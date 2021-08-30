57-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle in Amherst dies from injuries

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 57-year-old bicyclist is dead after an accident in the area of Longmeadow Road in Amherst.

Amherst Police say the man was hit by a vehicle in the area of 100 Longmeadow Road on Sunday around 8:08 p.m. The Amherst man was hit by an 84-year-old Buffalo woman driving a 2018 Chevy.

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center and died from multiple head and back injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and Amherst Police ask if anyone with video surveillance or information about the crash is asked to call them at (716) 689-1311.

Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time.