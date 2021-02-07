63-year-old woman in the hospital with serious injuries after hit by vehicle in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 63-year-old female is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Amherst, according to Amherst Police.

Police say the woman was hit while crossing the road in the 4600 block of Main Street around 3:42 p.m. on February 7.

The person behind the wheel was a 60-year-old male driving a 2020 Volkswagen headed eastbound, according to authorities.

The 63-year-old female was transported to Erie County Medical Center by Twin City Ambulance. Officials say she sustained “serious head and leg injuries.”

We’re told no charges have currently been filed and the accident is under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

Investigators are canvassing for witnesses and anyone who may have footage of the accident is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.