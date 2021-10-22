78-year-old man dead and his passenger seriously injured after Wehrle Drive crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 78-year-old Bowmansville man is dead and his female passenger is seriously injured after a crash Friday afternoon on Wehrle Drive near Transit Road.

Amherst Police said the 78-year-old man was driving a 2009 Nissan when he pulled out of a parking lot onto the 2500 block of Wehrle Drive around 1:37 p.m. The man and his 78-year-old female passenger were hit by a 2017 Ford headed west on Wehrle.

The 78-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was seriously injured and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford was transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld by police at this time.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with video footage of the crash is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.