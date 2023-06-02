EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — $800,000 in damages has been reported from a fire that took 11 departments to get under control in East Amherst on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at 38 Autumn Meadows Lane just after 3:20 p.m. Friday. The fire began in the backyard of the house and extended to the rear of the house.

Nine of the 11 fire departments called in were from Erie County, while the other two were from Niagara County. Officials say it took just over 70 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.